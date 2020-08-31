Katrina Kaif lights up the internet as she poses for an adorable pic with Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur’s daughter

Katrina Kaif took to social media on Monday as she began her week on an adorable photo. The Phone Bhoot actress shared a picture with filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s daughter Sairah Kabir.

Actress has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 shut down with her sister Isabelle Kaif and often drops cute glimpses of her shenanigans at home on social media. From cooking together to cleaning up the house to working out on the rooftop, Katrina has kept her fans updated about her fun at home. However, Monday began on a sweet note for Katrina as she shared a cute photo with director Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s daughter Sairah Kabir.

Taking to social media, Katrina dropped a cute photo of herself holding onto Sairah in a photo. The adorable photo featured Katrina clad in casuals as she held onto Kabir Khan’s daughter Sairah who is seen clad in a pink top. The cute smile on Katrina’s face as she posed next to the little one was a sight to behold and left netizens in complete awe. Katrina penned a sweet caption along with the adorable photo with the little one.

Katrina wrote, “Sairu and me (heart emoticon) from (baby emoticon) to (young girl emoticon).” Mini Mathur also shared the photo that Katrina shared on her Instagram story and wrote, “From 2 months to 12 years.” The cute photo of the Sooryavanshi star was a a visual treat for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will soon be seen in co-starrer Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, she recently announced her film, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year and is slated to release next year. Apart from this, Katrina also may have another film with friend Ali Abbas Zafar in which she may star as a superhero.

