Katrina Kaif looks adorable in fur jacket; Shares fresh PICS from her vacay with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved couples, completed one year of their marriage on December 9. The couple has traveled to an undisclosed destination for the celebration. They are treating fans with lovely pictures and videos. Well, it looks like they have traveled to the mountains. However, today the actress shared a fresh set of pictures on her Instagram handle and named it ‘Travel Diaries’. Earlier, the Uri actor also shared a video on his handle.

Anniversary travel diaries:

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Katrina shared pictures writing ‘Travel Diaries’. In the first picture, the actress is seen wearing a huge fur jacket and posing. In the second and third we can have a glimpse of nature and in the last Vicky Kaushal also features. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. Earlier in the day, Vicky shared a video that shows him playing hopscotch and jumping his way through the middle of a life-size chess board.