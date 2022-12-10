Katrina Kaif looks adorable in fur jacket; Shares fresh PICS from her vacay with hubby Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is celebrating their first wedding anniversary at an undisclosed destination.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved couples, completed one year of their marriage on December 9. The couple has traveled to an undisclosed destination for the celebration. They are treating fans with lovely pictures and videos. Well, it looks like they have traveled to the mountains. However, today the actress shared a fresh set of pictures on her Instagram handle and named it ‘Travel Diaries’. Earlier, the Uri actor also shared a video on his handle.
Anniversary travel diaries:
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Katrina shared pictures writing ‘Travel Diaries’. In the first picture, the actress is seen wearing a huge fur jacket and posing. In the second and third we can have a glimpse of nature and in the last Vicky Kaushal also features. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. Earlier in the day, Vicky shared a video that shows him playing hopscotch and jumping his way through the middle of a life-size chess board.
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif reacted to the video and wrote, “hopscotch champ,” while Sharvari Wagh commented, “Best video on the internet today.”
Take a look here:
Vicky Kaushal shared pictures on first wedding anniversary and wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine.”
Work front
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar's film with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
