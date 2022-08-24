Katrina Kaif looks adorable in new SELFIE as she shares glimpse of her bond with her sisters

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from impressing her fans on the big screen, Katrina also likes to keep them entertained on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram space, where she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, last night Kat took to the ‘gram yet again and treated fans to a glimpse of her bond with her sisters. Have you seen them yet?

Katrina Kaif bonds with her sisters

Earlier last night, Katrina took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with her fans and followers. In the selfie, Katrina was seen seated with two of her sisters. The Tiger 3 actress looked extremely fresh in her red tee-shirt. She wore her hair down and she had minimal makeup on. The three sisters looked at the camera as they smiled for the picture. Along with the photo, Katrina also added a sticker that said ‘sisters 4ever’.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina has quite a few projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The first look of the film, featuring the three leading actors left the fans talking. Their intriguing and quirky look is enough to leave you curious about the movie. Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. The film is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

Apart from this, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

