Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in white floral dress and beige pumps as she gets clicked in Juhu; PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her, be it on the silver screen or in reality. Well, she has been making it to the headlines ever since she revealed that she will be seen in Koffee With Karan 7 soon. Pinkvilla exclusively told you that she will be gracing the chat show along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Today, the actress was snapped in the city in casual attire.

Although, in the pictures, Katrina Kaif is not clearly visible but with whatever can be seen Katrina is wearing a floral short dress. She wore a white short dress with a floral print on it. The actress left her hair open and completed her look with golden pumps. She walked toward her shooting set amidst her staff members gathering around her.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s pictures:

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made it to the headlines after they received death threats. As per ANI, the Mumbai Police registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly giving life threats to Katrina and Vicky via social media. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police had initiated an investigation in the matter against the man who reportedly threatened Katrina and Vicky.

Meanwhile, recently Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai after celebrating the Bharat star's birthday in the Maldives with friends and family. Photos from Katrina and Vicky's Maldives vacay had taken over the internet. The couple had been busy with shoots post their wedding and honeymoon and on Katrina's first birthday after marriage, they took off for a holiday.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Jee Le Zaraa, and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in a comedy with Manushi Chillar, Govinda Naam Mera, and Sam Bahadur.

