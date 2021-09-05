Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air in these sunkissed pictures, reveals who has her heart; Find out

and have been all over the internet as the duo is in Turkey to shoot for their upcoming and much-awaited movie Tiger 3. Katrina has been sharing several pictures of her from the beautiful land ever since they landed there. In fact, even fans have been sharing selfies clicked with Salman and Katrina in Turkey that has been going viral. But today, the Dhoom 3 actress took to her Instagram handle yet again to post stunning pictures of her from Turkey and also revealed that who has her heart.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif posted 2 pictures of her. In the first picture, Katrina can be seen wearing an off-shoulder purple coloured dress that had a yellow floral pattern on it. She stood under the sun as the sun shone brightly on her face. It appeared that she was in the middle of flipping her hair as it was in the air and her hand near it. Kat had closed her eyes and looked away from the camera. In the next picture, she wore the same dress as she bent a little and rested her hand on her knee as she lifted one knee and looked towards the camera and posed with a smile on her face. Indeed Katrina looked breathtakingly gorgeous. She sported a no make-up look yet looked pretty. Sharing these pictures, Katrina wrote, “U have my” with a flag of Turkey. So now you know who has the diva’s heart.

Take a look:

Recently photos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan shared by fans on social media were going viral. We can see Katrina and Salman sitting together with their team and security to grab a quick lunch post-shoot. Seeing how the two stars are taking over social media while shooting Tiger 3, fans back home are excited about the upcoming film.

