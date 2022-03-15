Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in her golden saree in this UNSEEN pic and her panache is unmatched

Katrina Kaif has been the epitome of flawless beauty, grace and panache and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has not just won hearts with her acting prowess but has also grabbed attention for her impressive style statements. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress aces the art of pulling off any look with panache and often leaves the fashion police in awe of her style sense both on and off the screen. And while Katrina enjoys a massive fan following, each of her pics tends to go viral in no time.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on an unseen pic of Katrina which is going viral on social media. The pic happens to be from an event wherein the Ek Tha Tiger was dishing out major desi girl vibes in her heavily embroidered golden saree. Katrina had paired the saree with a shimmery golden blouse and had completed her look with open tresses, jhumkas and kangans. Besides, one can’t miss out on her wedding ring in the pic. Needless to say, Katrina was looking like a dream in her shimmery golden saree.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s unseen pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for the much talked about Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The movie happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the key antagonist. Besides, Katrina will also be seen trying her hands on the horror-comedy genre with Phone Bhoot which also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. She has also begun shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif goes simple yet stylish with her airport look, arrives back in Mumbai; PHOTOS