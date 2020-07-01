Katrina Kaif looks entrancing as she flaunts her red curls in an unseen throwback PHOTO

Katrina Kaif never fails to grab attention on social media with all her stunning pictures. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress in which she flaunts her red curls.

When we talk about one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Bollywood in current times, among the first names that come to our minds is . The stunning diva has been ruling millions of hearts with her stellar performances in movies for a very long time and continues doing so even now. She has experimented with almost every genre of entertainment in regards to movies and has also aced whatever role was being assigned to her.

Apart from her acting skills, Katrina also grabs attention owing to her utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices. We have chanced upon a throwback picture of the actress in which she looks undeniably entrancing. Katrina is seen posing with her Fitoor co-star Kunal Kyhaan in the picture and looks incredibly pretty with her flawless skin and the black floral outfit. She also flaunts her red curls which she had donned in Fitoor as can be seen in the picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat that was released in 2019. She collaborated with again for the same. It also featured , , and Sunil Grover in significant roles. Apart from that, the actress will now be seen in Sooryavanshi co-starring . As per the latest reports, the movie is all set for a theatrical release. This decision comes during a time when most of the producers are opting for OTT releases owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

