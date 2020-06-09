Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a saree as she poses with a fan in this throwback PHOTO

Katrina Kaif always stuns in traditional outfits and her rare throwback picture in a saree is proof. Check out the same here.

is considered one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The diva has given multiple hits in the past years and continues to rule the hearts of the audience even now. It’s not only her stellar performances in movies that grab our attention. In fact, Katrina has a major fan following owing to her utter beauty, style, and perfection. There is not a single event where the actress has failed to steal the limelight.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Dhoom 3 actress that deserves your attention. Katrina looks gorgeous clad in a red printed saree as she poses with one of her fans for the picture. The B-town beauty wears matching earrings and a bindi that further enhances her entire getup thereby sufficient enough to send her followers into a frenzy. She lets down her straight hair as usual while posing for the picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen alongside , Sunil Grover, , Jackie Shroff, and in the movie Bharat that was released in 2019. People once again loved her amazing on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan in her movie. Of late, the actress is obliging to home quarantine rules just like other people in the country amidst the lockdown period. In the midst of all this, Katrina has also been active on social media through which she has been keeping fans updated about her daily life too.

