Katrina Kaif looks irresistibly cute as she poses with her birthday cake and we can’t take our eyes off her

Katrina Kaif’s childhood pictures are always a treat for the fans and her throwback picture will once again make you go aww.
9919 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess, hard work and stunning looks. Besides, her fashion statements are also a thing among her fans. While it is always a delight to watch the Ek Tha Tiger actress on the silver screen, she also aces the art of making the heads turn with her panache every time she steps out of the house. In fact, Katrina’s childhood pics also make our hearts melt and are always a treat for the fans.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of the Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani actress and it will surely make you go aww. The picture happens to be clicked during one of Katrina’s birthday during her childhood days. In the picture, she was seen posing along with her birthday cake and was beaming with happiness on her special day. Dressed in a multi-coloured tee, Katrina looked adorable as she flaunted her cherubic smile.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @susanna_india on

Talking about the work front, Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 2019 Bharat. According to our sources, the actress will be next seen in a big superheroine movie which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Talking about the same, Ali had stated, "Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth one is on an army officer."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif's superhero film to be her big debut on digital platforms; will release direct on OTT

Credits :Instagram

