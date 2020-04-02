Katrina Kaif looks mesmerising in THIS unseen photo but her flawless skin catches our attention; See Photo

Katrina Kaif is one of the stunning divas in Bollywood. A recent photo shared by celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor showcases a mesmerising look of the diva from one of her films. Check it out.

If there is one diva in Bollywood who has managed to establish herself in Bollywood with her talent, it is . From her films like Namastey London to Zero, there has been a gradual growth in the star’s graph and she has surely entertained audiences. Not just this, Katrina is known for her style and fashion as well. Every time she steps out, Kaif ends up setting style goals for the millions of followers who can’t stop gushing over her looks. While most of the time, the diva is all dolled up but when Katrina goes sans make up too, she leaves fans in awe.

Speaking of this, celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared a photo of the gorgeous diva from one of her films, Zero in which Katrina is seen looking absolutely beautiful. In the photo, Katrina appears to be looking at something and is seen sitting on a bed in a silk night suit. The diva’s hair is tied neatly in a bun and she is sporting minimal makeup. However, what stood out for fans in the photo was Katrina’s beautiful and flawless skin.

Mickey captioned the photo as, “Zero make up @katrinakaif.” Fans showered the diva with compliments on the photo as she looked beyond beautiful in the same. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat with . Her look from the film was loved by fans. Now, her recent release Sooryavanshi with was supposed to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus crisis, the film’s release was postponed indefinitely. Reports have been coming in that Katrina may be doing a film with close friend Ali Abbas Zafar in which she may be playing a superhero. Also, as per reports, the diva may be a part of an action flick with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Katrina's photo:

