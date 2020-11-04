Katrina Kaif looks no less than sunshine as she beams with joy in yellow: Happy to be getting back to working

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of herself as she resumed work with her team. The Phone Bhoot star looked absolutely pretty in a yellow dress.

Actress has been spending the past few months at home with her sister Isabelle Kaif due to the COVID 19 outbreak. While many stars did resume work after the unlock phase, Katrina opted to stay at home. However, today, she was elated to reveal that she has resumed work with her team and shared a photo of herself as proof. Amid the lockdown, Katrina often used to share photos and videos of her shenanigans at home with her sister.

Now, as she joined her team to work, Katrina shared a gorgeous photo of herself on social media. In the photo, Katrina could be seen clad in a yellow dress as she comfortably sat on the stairs of her house. With her hair left loose and a beautiful smile, the Phone Bhoot star looked mesmerising. Along with it, she shared how happy she was to meet her team in person again. However, she did express that she misses the Zoom call session with a sad emoticon.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Mood sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ....( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)" As soon as Katrina shared the photo, fans started pouring in sweet comments on the same.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, amid the ongoing pandemic, Katrina announced her film, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio shared photos and videos from the photoshoot for the film and announced the same. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and is expected to go on floors soon. Apart from this, Katrina also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick with her.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

