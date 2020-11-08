Katrina Kaif looks pretty in pink as she kicks off her Sunday travelling and reuniting with a friend

Katrina Kaif started early on Sunday as she shot against the backdrop of the rising sun and looked pretty in pink.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories, to share a short video of herself as well as her reunion with a friend. From the looks of it, Katrina was heading somewhere as she looked pretty in a pink pullover and a black mask. The actress also wished her fans 'good morning' as she shot it against the backdrop of the rising sun. In another clip, Kat reunited with her close friend and hair stylist Daniel Bauer.

Check out Katrina's latest post below:

On the work front, the team of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be kicking off the film's shooting in the coastal state of Goa by November-end, reported Mid-Day. "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, director Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon," a source had recently told the portal.

