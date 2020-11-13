Katrina Kaif looks ravishing in red by the beach as she teases with a BTS pic from her Maldives photoshoot

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo from her recent work trip to the Maldives. The Phone Bhoot star returned from the Maldives yesterday but has been treating fans with pictures from her trip on social media.

Actress may have returned from her trip to the Maldives, but certainly she is not yet out of the chill mode of shooting in the tropics. The gorgeous star has been treating fans all week with gorgeous photos from her work trip to the tropical paradise and she continues to do so even upon returning to Mumbai. Speaking of this, recently, Katrina teased fans about her Maldives photoshoot as she dropped a behind the scenes photo from the same. The gorgeous star left fans in awe of her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes photo where she is seen sitting on a beach and posing by the sea. In the photo, Katrina is seen clad in a red dress with perfectly done hair and makeup. As she sat by the side of the sea, the cameras were focused on her and she looked mesmerisingly beautiful. With the BTS photo, Katrina teased about the full photoshoot that would be out soon. A day back, Katrina returned to Mumbai and was snapped at the airport.

While she did make a comfy appearance in a pink OOTD at the airport, it seemed that the star is still in her workation mode. As soon as she shared the BTS photo from the Maldives photoshoot, fans started dropping sweet comments on the same.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film was announced a while back with photos on social media. It will be helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Apart from this, Katrina also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film. The filmmaker has been excited about the same.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

