Katrina Kaif looks resplendent as she soaks in the greenery in Austria amid Tiger 3 shoot; PHOTOS

After completing the Russia and Turkey schedule of Tiger 3, and have now landed in Austria. On Thursday, Katrina shared photos from Austria and gave an update to fans about the new schedule. As per Katrina's photos, it seems that the actress is shooting amid lush green locations of Salzburg, Austria. Previously, when Katrina left Turkey after wrapping up the shooting schedule there, she had shared a photo with the hosts there. Salman's photo with the host in Turkey also had taken the internet by storm.

Now, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos whilst posing in her gorgeous avatar amid nature. In the photos, Katrina can be seen clad in a colourful hoodie with light blue jeans and sneakers. The Tiger 3 star left her hair open with soft curls in them and her makeup was kept minimal for the day. Katrina struck several poses as she spent time amid the lush green location in Salzburg, Austria. Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it with the Austrian flag and wrote, "nature."

Take a look:

Since Katrina and Salman left for the international shooting schedule of Tiger 3, fans have been waiting for an update about the film. From time to time, international fans and crew members have shared photos of Katrina and Salman from shoot locations in several countries and they have gone viral on social media in the past few weeks. When Salman and Katrina were shooting in Turkey, they were also hosted by a Turkish Minister and photos from their get together left netizens excited.

Talking about Tiger 3, it is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Yash Raj Films. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi also is a part of the film.

