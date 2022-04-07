Katrina Kaif looks smoking hot in black swimsuit & beach hat; Is it from her vacay with Vicky Kaushal?
In the first picture, we can see Katrina Kaif sitting on the white sand wearing a black swimsuit. She is wearing a big beach hat and is holding her hat with one hand as she smiles and poses for the picture. The second picture also has her in the same pose. The third picture is a closeup of her with her face partially hidden by her hat. Fans showered love in the comments section. Some posted fire emojis while some posted fire emojis.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Just a few days ago, the actor curled up with wifey Katrina Kaif for a selfie as they soaked in the sun and took to the waters. Katrina also shared their holiday snaps as they made the most of their time. Unlike other Bollywood celebs, Vicky and Katrina ditched the Maldives and instead opted for a remote island for their first holiday ever since they got married in December.
