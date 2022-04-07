Katrina Kaif looks smoking hot in black swimsuit & beach hat; Is it from her vacay with Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif is a stunner and never leaves a chance to make heads turn with her pictures on social media. She was recently spotted with hubby Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport as she jetted off for a vacation. Well, the actress has been posting pictures from her tropical vacation and leaving all the fans spellbound with their lovey-dovey pictures. Today, Kat yet again shared a couple of pictures from the vacay slaying in a black bikini and we wonder if Vicky Kaushal was behind the lenses?

In the first picture, we can see Katrina Kaif sitting on the white sand wearing a black swimsuit. She is wearing a big beach hat and is holding her hat with one hand as she smiles and poses for the picture. The second picture also has her in the same pose. The third picture is a closeup of her with her face partially hidden by her hat. Fans showered love in the comments section. Some posted fire emojis while some posted fire emojis.