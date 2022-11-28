Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a saree as she attends a wedding in Jodhpur; PICS go viral on social media

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She has clocked 19 years in the film industry and has carved out her own niche here which is loved by many people across the country. Being a person of British origins, adapting oneself to Indian cultures and traditions seemed like a far-fetched dream. But she has broken all barriers and is known for her roles in popular films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai to name a few. Netizens spot Katrina Kaif in a saree while attending a wedding in Jodhpur

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif was spotted attending a wedding function in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. In the picture, we can see Katrina Kaif donning a greyish-silver saree with minimal makeup. She posed for a picture with fashion designer Pankaj Johar. Taking to Twitter, Johar wrote, “Glimpses of the unforgettable and mesmerizing wedding of #Anchit at #Jodhpur ..#Nykaa #FalguniNayyar #KatrinaKaif #MumbaiMetro” See Viral Pictures here

Earlier on Sunday, Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai airport. Here, she was seen donning a dark pink suit wearing which looked absolutely adorable.