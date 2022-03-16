Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she flaunts her casual beach attire; Fans ask if Vicky Kaushal clicked PICS

Katrina Kaif is one of the talented and stunning actresses in Bollywood. She is the epitome of flawless beauty, grace, and panache. The actress has made a mark for herself with her stellar performances in her movies. From Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger to Welcome, Namastey London, the actress is winning the hearts of her fans. She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she treats her fans with her stunning pictures.

Speaking of which, Katrina just shared some stunning photos in beachwear. In the photos, she can be seen wearing pink beachwear and threw an orange shirt over it too. She accessorised her look with a headscarf, sunglasses, and some trendy neckpieces. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania.” As soon as she shared the photos, her fans went crazy and dropped some sweet comments. A fan asked her if the pictures were clicked by Vicky Kaushal.

See Katrina Kaif’s post here:

See fans’ comments here:

Earlier, Katrina had shared some cute selfies with Vicky Kaushal. For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with Vicky in Rajasthan last year. The ceremony was attended by only close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. The shooting is currently underway.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif sends a morning dose of love and happiness as she shares cute selfies with Vicky Kaushal; PICS