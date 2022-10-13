Katrina Kaif looks surreal in first PICS from Karwa Chauth with hubby Vicky Kaushal and in-laws; PICS
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first Karwa Chauth was all things happy. Take a look!
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth post their wedding in December last year. Like most couples in B’Town, Katrina and Vicky too took part in the rituals, along with the latter’s parents. A few moments ago, both the lovebirds took to their respective social media spaces and treated fans and followers to happy pictures of their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Check them out.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Karwa Chauth
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and dropped beautiful photos from their Karwa Chauth celebration. The couple dressed up in stunning traditional attires for the special occasion. In the pictures, Vicky can be seen donning a white kurta with golden thread work. He styled it with a pair of white trousers. On the other hand, Katrina looked absolutely luminous as she donned a beautiful red saree with a printed blouse. The Phone Bhoot actress decked up with red bangles, earrings, and a mangalsutra. She also applied vermillion on the middle parting of her hair while she kept her long tresses open.
Vicky and Katrina not only posed with each other, but also clicked a picture with the former’s parents.
Sharing the photos, Katrina captioned the post, “पहला #KarwaChauth (starry emoji)”
Take a look:
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front
Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina have several interesting projects lined up on the work front. Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next movie opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has Anand Tiwari’s film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
Coming to Katrina Kaif, she has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty. Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
