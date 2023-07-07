Katrina Kaif looks uber cool in casual outfits as she gets spotted at Mumbai airport; See PICS

Katrina Kaif, the celebrated Bollywood star is going through an excellent phase in both her professional and personal life. The popular actress is currently busy in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, Katrina is happily married to National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal and the couple was recently spotted in New York together as they enjoyed a short vacation. Now, Katrina is finally back in Mumbai after wrapping up her US trip.

Katrina Kaif looks uber cool in casual outfits at Mumbai airport

The Tiger 3 actress was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of July 7, Thursday, as she returned after a short vacation in the US. Katrina Kaif was spotted by the paparazzi photographers as she made an exit from the airport. As always, the celebrated actress looked uber cool and super glamorous in her casual airport look.

Katrina Kaif opted for a brown-white chiffon blouse for her latest airport look and paired it up with blue denim trousers. She completed her look with minimal makeup, her signature free hairdo, a pair of oversized sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.

Check out Katrina Kaif's airport pics, below:

