  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif looks undeniably pretty as she poses for the camera in an unseen throwback PHOTO

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most popular and beloved actresses. Meanwhile, check out an unseen throwback picture of the diva.
9356 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif looks undeniably pretty as she poses for the camera in an unseen throwback PHOTOKatrina Kaif looks undeniably pretty as she poses for the camera in an unseen throwback PHOTO

When we talk about the ultimate divas of Bollywood, among the first names that come to our minds is Katrina Kaif. She has been an instrumental part of Hindi cinema for a long period. The actress has appeared in many movies, most of which have been declared hits. Katrina never fails to impress the audience with her acting prowess. Moreover, her impeccable style sense and ravishing beauty have a separate fan base! No doubt, she enjoys a huge fan following in the country!

More often, it is Katrina’s pictures on social media that grab our attention. As we speak of this, we have chanced upon an unseen throwback picture of the actress. Well, there is no second doubt about this fact that she has got flawless skin that is quite evident here. Katrina is wearing a yellow floral outfit and leaves her hair open, as can be seen in the picture. She opts for peachy makeup and chooses a glossy nude lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat that was released in 2019. She is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial features Akshay Kumar as the male lead. On the personal front, the stunning diva is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. However, none of them have officially confirmed their relationship. However, the paparazzi often catch a glimpse of the two actors at various events and occasions.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal snapped at Katrina Kaif's residence as he spends Sunday with rumoured ladylove

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement