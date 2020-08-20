Katrina Kaif looks undeniably pretty as she poses for the camera in an unseen throwback PHOTO

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most popular and beloved actresses. Meanwhile, check out an unseen throwback picture of the diva.

When we talk about the ultimate divas of Bollywood, among the first names that come to our minds is . She has been an instrumental part of Hindi cinema for a long period. The actress has appeared in many movies, most of which have been declared hits. Katrina never fails to impress the audience with her acting prowess. Moreover, her impeccable style sense and ravishing beauty have a separate fan base! No doubt, she enjoys a huge fan following in the country!

More often, it is Katrina’s pictures on social media that grab our attention. As we speak of this, we have chanced upon an unseen throwback picture of the actress. Well, there is no second doubt about this fact that she has got flawless skin that is quite evident here. Katrina is wearing a yellow floral outfit and leaves her hair open, as can be seen in the picture. She opts for peachy makeup and chooses a glossy nude lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat that was released in 2019. She is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial features as the male lead. On the personal front, the stunning diva is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. However, none of them have officially confirmed their relationship. However, the paparazzi often catch a glimpse of the two actors at various events and occasions.

Credits :Instagram

