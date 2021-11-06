Katrina Kaif looks unrecognizable in THIS throwback pic from the sets of ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’

We have a special treat for all the Katrina Kaif fans out there and we assure you that it will make your day slightly better. Back in 2006, Katrina Kaif appeared in ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’ alongside Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Bhagyashree. Right from the cast to the storyline, the ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’ was a perfect mix of entertainment. Katrina Kaif's performance in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was widely appreciated. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Raj Kunwar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar Dua. The romantic drama, which was released in 2006, had a run time of 152 minutes. Katrina played the role of Jia Yashvardhan and Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Aditya Malhotra.

Recently, we stumbled upon some throwback pictures of Katrina Kaif from the sets of the film and it left us amazed. The picture which was shared by a fan club dedicated to the actress, is going insanely viral on social media. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen dressed up in a bridal lehenga, looking at the camera and smiling.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif made her debut with Kaizad Gustad's 2003 film Boom. After featuring in several films, the actress got her big Bollywood break in David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Now, the actress has Phone Bhoot lined up with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.