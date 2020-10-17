Katrina Kaif looks upset as she loses 'Friday night games' sequence; Take a look

Katrina Kaif has taken to her social media handle to share a video wherein she is looking upset after losing a match.

, who has recently resumed work after a long break due to the ongoing pandemic, posted a video on her Instagram handle. The diva loves to keep fans updated about her daily life. Now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to share a video wherein she can be seen in not so good mood after losing ‘Friday night’ game at a sequence. Also, we can hear someone asking Katrina how she feels after losing the game in the video.

While sharing the video, the Sooryanshi actress writes, "Friday night games ........Who else distinctly dislikes losing at sequence?? #mood." She looked pretty in a baby pink outfit while the video was being shot. After getting back to work, Katrina even took to social media to share her excitement.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s latest post here:

A few days earlier, on the occasion of Zoya Akhtar's birthday, Katrina took to her Instagram story to wish her. She has shared a stunning picture of her along with the filmmaker and penned a sweet note for the birthday girl. While sharing the same, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @zoieakhtar my super supportive soul sister and friend... May u have all the love and success this year." The actress and Zoya have worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Talking about her work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi along with . and will also be making special appearances in the film as Sangram Bhalerao and Bajirao Singham.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif pens the sweetest wish for her 'super supportive soul sister' Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×