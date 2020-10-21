Katrina Kaif looks at this year as an opportunity to make life better; Says Hope we come out of 2020 stronger

During the lockdown, Katrina Kaif has worked on herself, both mentally and physically.

kept us updated on what all she was up to during the lockdown through her Instagram posts. Recently, while speaking to HT, she said she would like to look at whatever has happened so far in this year from an “optimistic point of view”. The actress further elaborated her point and said that we all have had our bad days, but then, there were sunny days too. The lockdown phase gave her the time to do a lot of introspection.

The actress is glad that she has a more organised life than ever and she hopes to stick to her routines even when she resumes her work. Before the lockdown started, Katrina was busy being an entrepreneur apart from her professional commitments. She stated that she has worked on herself, both mentally and physically in all the time she got due to the Covid 19 crisis. Kaif added, “2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for all of us but the secret is to switch on the sunshine that lies within us.”

She hopes that all of us come out of 2020 much stronger and start to value the little pleasures of life. She looks at this year as an opportunity to make her life better. Kaif who has also focused on her business during the lockdown said “I believe that if you love something, you do find the time to invest in it.” The actress recalled her journey from runway to the big screen.

The Bharat star said acting is her love, so she did find the time to strike a balance between two of her passions. The actor’s venture completed a year; they have tied up with a foundation in their work to aid daily wage-earners in rural Maharashtra. Kaif has also been vocal about girl child education. She strongly believes in gender equality and thinks that everyone has the right to quality education.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled superhero film.

