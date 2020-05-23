Katrina Kaif LOVES Suhana Khan’s stunning birthday photos & Abram Khan’s note for ‘best sis in the world’

Suhana Khan shared stunning photos from her 20th birthday celebration on social media along with a sweet note written by Abram Khan. Katrina Kaif and best friend Ananya Panday were all hearts for it. Check it out.

A day back, and ’s daughter turned 20 and celebrated her birthday at her house Mannat in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Wishes from Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and others poured in for the star kid. Now, Suhana took to Instagram to share how she celebrated her 20th birthday at home with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan and . And her stunning photos have left and Ananya Panday impressed.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared mesmerising photos of herself while posing on the terrace of her house. Clad in a gorgeous black and white gown, Suhana looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the photos. Along with it, Suhana also shared a slow-motion video of her photoshoot and it left fans in awe of the diva. But, the cutest photo came in the end and it was a special handwritten card made by little for his big sister on her birthday.

On the note, we could see how Abram wrote, ‘Happy Birthday you. Your the best sis in the world.’ Suhana shared the photos and wrote, “I’m gonna be 30 in ten years.” Not just the note, Abram also gave his sister a sweet gift in the form of a beautiful rose. Seeing the stunning photos, Katrina Kaif could not resist and drop a heart emoticon in the comments. Ananya was completely in awe of her best friend and dropped 2 comments. First, she was surprised that she could drop a comment on Suhana’s photos and second, Ananya complimented her best friend’s photos.

Check out Suhana Khan’s photos with Abram Khan’s note and Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday’s comments:

Meanwhile, a day back, Ananya shared adorable throwback photos with Suhana Khan from their Alibaug trip and childhood that broke the internet. Suhana is among the popular star kids in Bollywood whose debut is something that fans are looking forward to. The gorgeous starkid is currently a student at New York University. However, she returned home when COVID 19 crisis began.

