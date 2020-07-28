Katrina Kaif LOVES Sunil Grover aka Gutthi’s take on monochrome viral photo challenge and so do we

Katrina Kaif took to social media to comment on Sunil Grover’s latest photo. The comedian-actor shared his take on the viral photo challenge by dropping a picture of himself as Gutthi and it left the netizens in splits.

Bollywood celebs are extremely active on social media and any time a new challenge goes viral, they are the first ones to ace it. Speaking of this, off late, many female stars have been sharing monochrome photos of themselves to empower each other. However, it seems Sunil Grover wasn’t really happy that his character Gutthi did not get tagged in any such posts. Hence, he shared a photo as Gutthi and expressed his take on the same in a hilarious way that bowled over .

Katrina, who has worked with Sunil in Bharat, loves the actor’s sense of humour and has praised him on several occasions. Their social media banter often leaves fans in awe and once again, when Sunil took to the viral photo challenge as Gutthi, Katrina could not resist being impressed by the comedian-actor. She left a sweet and love-filled comment on Sunil’s photo as Gutthi and netizens were just awestruck by their cute banter. In the photo, one could see Sunil as Gutthi, his popular female character.

Sunil captioned the photo as, “No one finds me woman enough to challenge, still I accept the B/W challenge.” Seeing this, Katrina showered love on Sunil in her comment. She wrote, “I Love You,’ with three heart emoticons. However, it wasn’t just Katrina who was left spellbound by Sunil’s take on the viral picture challenge. Other celebs like Vijay Varma, Neha Kakkar, Esha Gupta and others too were left in splits.

Here is Sunil Grover’s photo and Katrina Kaif’s response to it:

Meanwhile, Katrina and Sunil were last seen together in co-starrer Bharat. Their performance as Vilayti Khan and Kumud Raina was hailed in Bharat. Since then, the two share a great bond of friendship and often comment on each other’s posts on social media too. Meanwhile, Katrina recently announced her next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter titled Phone Bhoot.

