Katrina Kaif 'loving' Hrithik Roshan's vibe in a video gets a reaction from hubby Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving us couple goals and fans love to see their lovey dovey pictures on social media. Well, we have always seen Vicky being the ideal and protective husband to Katrina but today he showed his possessive side as well and we bet you would find it too cute to handle. Vicky’s reaction on Kat praising Hrithik Roshan’s bearded avatar is making the hearts of the fans melt.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a video of an ad featuring Hrithik Roshan. The actor is looking quite handsome in his bearded avatar and his looks are enough to charm his female fans. Well, it looks like even his Bang Bang co-star found him dapper in the ad. Sharing this video Katrina wrote, “Loving this beardo vibe”. Well, what caught our attention was Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story. He shared Katrina’s story and mentioned the brand's name and wrote, “we need to talk!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he has Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It is reported that Sanya will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw’s wife Siloo Manekshaw while Fatima will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky also has Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

