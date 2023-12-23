Katrina Kaif made Malaika Arora her role model during early modeling days; Merry Christmas star REVEALS

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas. Ahead of the film's release, the actress revealed that she wanted to be only a model when she moved to Mumbai, and Malaika Arora was one of her role models. In a recent interview, Kaif opened up about her journey and talked about how she "looked up to" Malaika as one of her role models during her early modeling days.

Katrina Kaif reveals Malaika Arora was her role model when she moved to Mumbai

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina Kaif looked back on her journey and revealed that she only wanted to be a model when she moved to Mumbai, and accidentally became an actor.

“When I started off as a model in Bombay, my intention was to be a model. My role models were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon. Those were the supermodels of that time. And even Malaika (Arora) actually. She was still modelling at that time. They were the women I looked up to. And that's what I wanted to be as a model," Katrina said.

About Malaika Arora

Speaking about Malaika Arora's career, she started in 1997 as a VJ on MTV. She made her Bollywood debut with the iconic dance song Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 romantic film Dil Se.

She then went on to feature dance songs in movies for the next 25 years, right up till Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero last year, where she grooved with Ayushmann Khurrana on Aap Jaisa Koi. She was also seen in the Disney+ Hotstar reality series Moving in with Malaika last year. She'll be next seen in a special appearance in Arjun Varain Singh's buddy movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. The film will be released on Netflix India on December 26, 2023.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming Merry Christmas. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a lot of attention on social media.

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film will be released in both Hindi and Tamil versions. For the Hindi version, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Apart from them, the film features notable names like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams for the Tamil version. Meanwhile, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will appear in both versions as special cameos.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg; Merry Christmas is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

