Katrina Kaif made Malaika Arora her role model during early modeling days; Merry Christmas star REVEALS

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif opened up about her early modeling days and revealed that Malaika Arora was one of her role models at that time.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Dec 23, 2023   |  01:27 AM IST  |  3.3K
Katrina Kaif made Malaika Arora her role model during early modeling days; Merry Christmas star REVEALS
Image Credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Malaika Arora/Instagram

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas. Ahead of the film's release, the actress revealed that she wanted to be only a model when she moved to Mumbai, and Malaika Arora was one of her role models. In a recent interview, Kaif opened up about her journey and talked about how she "looked up to" Malaika as one of her role models during her early modeling days. 

Related Story

entertainment

Best Bollywood Song 2023 POLL: Jhoome Jo Pathaan, RRKPK's What Jhumka to Animal's Satranga; what's your pick?

Katrina Kaif reveals Malaika Arora was her role model when she moved to Mumbai 

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina Kaif looked back on her journey and revealed that she only wanted to be a model when she moved to Mumbai, and accidentally became an actor.

“When I started off as a model in Bombay, my intention was to be a model. My role models were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon. Those were the supermodels of that time. And even Malaika (Arora) actually. She was still modelling at that time. They were the women I looked up to. And that's what I wanted to be as a model," Katrina said. 

About Malaika Arora 

Speaking about Malaika Arora's career, she started in 1997 as a VJ on MTV. She made her Bollywood debut with the iconic dance song Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 romantic film Dil Se.

Advertisement

She then went on to feature dance songs in movies for the next 25 years, right up till Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero last year, where she grooved with Ayushmann Khurrana on Aap Jaisa Koi. She was also seen in the Disney+ Hotstar reality series Moving in with Malaika last year. She'll be next seen in a special appearance in Arjun Varain Singh's buddy movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. The film will be released on Netflix India on December 26, 2023. 

Katrina Kaif's work front 

Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming Merry Christmas. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a lot of attention on social media. 

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film will be released in both Hindi and Tamil versions. For the Hindi version, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Apart from them, the film features notable names like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams for the Tamil version. Meanwhile, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will appear in both versions as special cameos. 

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg; Merry Christmas is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan, Pathaan were not 'mass cinema'; feels ‘we kind of analyze films a lot'

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the entertainment industry. With a Master's

...

Credits: Mashable India
Entertainment News Malaika Arora Katrina Kaif
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal
Born: 19 Dec 1980 (age 43 years), Los Angeles, California, USA
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Latest Movies: Strange World
NET Worth: ~ 34.99 MN USD (RS 290 cr)

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in th...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles