Katrina Kaif to make a grand entry in a Rajasthani doli for her pheras with Vicky Kaushal; Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to be announced as Mr and Mrs tonight. The lovebirds will be tying the knot in a royal wedding ceremony which is being taken place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends. While the celebrations had begun early this week, it is reported that bride Katrina will be having a grand entry tonight as she will arrive at the mandap to marry her main man Vicky Kaushal.

According to a report published in India Today, Katrina is planning to arrive in a royal doli. Yes! The media reports suggested that Katrina is planning to ditch the usual walk to the mandap tradition. Instead, she will reportedly be carried in a traditional Rajasthani doli filled with mirror work. Meanwhile, the mandap, which is facing the temple has been covered with yellow, orange and pink drapery.