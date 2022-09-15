Katrina Kaif makes for the ultimate glam queen in new video; Says 'Something special coming soon'
Katrina Kaif will star next in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans are often left speechless with the pictures and videos that she posts on social media.
Just a while ago, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her photoshoot making our Thursday even more beautiful. We can see her raising the temperature of the room with her stunning looks, in it, she is seen wearing a red colour corduroy dress. Katrina left her hair open and is perfectly styled in soft waves as she is seen posing for the pictures. For her glam, the actress went all out with the makeup. Sharing the video, Katrina captioned the post: "Something special coming soon."
Check out Katrina Kaif's video:
Recently, Katrina and her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal made it to the top of the trend list as they collaborated on a project together. However, it was not for a film, but for an advertisement.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has quite a few projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.
Next, she also has Merry Christmas, which is directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and will also feature South star Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, Katrina also has Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share screen for the FIRST time, pics from ad shoot go viral