Katrina Kaif makes for the ultimate glam queen in new video; Says 'Something special coming soon'

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans are often left speechless with the pictures and videos that she posts on social media.

Just a while ago, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her photoshoot making our Thursday even more beautiful. We can see her raising the temperature of the room with her stunning looks, in it, she is seen wearing a red colour corduroy dress. Katrina left her hair open and is perfectly styled in soft waves as she is seen posing for the pictures. For her glam, the actress went all out with the makeup. Sharing the video, Katrina captioned the post: "Something special coming soon."