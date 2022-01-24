Katrina Kaif makes Monday beautiful with new PICS from her 'happy place'; Can you guess where is it?

Actress Katrina Kaif surprised fans on Monday as she shared a series of beautiful photos from her recent work-ation. The gorgeous star had recently jetted off from Mumbai airport and left fans wondering where she was off it. Now, with her latest post, Katrina has revealed where she is shooting and has even called the tropical paradise her 'happy place.' Wondering where she is? Well, it is none other than the Maldives. Katrina is currently in the Maldives and her photos will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina dropped new photos clicked by Abheet Gidwani from her recent trip to the Maldives. In the photos, Katrina is seen clad in a cool and casual look. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a printed white shirt over a bikini top and a pair of printed shorts. The star has left hair open and with an all-natural look, Katrina managed to wow her fans as she posed for the camera. One can also see the Maldivian blues behind her in the photos. But, it is her beautiful smile that catches all the attention. Sharing the photos, Katrina dubbed it as her 'happy place.'

Have a look:

After her honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal previously in the Maldives, Katrina has once again headed to the tropical paradise reportedly for her project shoot. The gorgeous star had returned last week from Madhya Pradesh after spending time with hubby Vicky, who was shooting there with Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Katrina will soon kick off shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. It is slated to release on Christmas 2022. Besides this, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

