Katrina Kaif makes sure to wave at paps as she gets papped post workout; WATCH

Katrina Kaif has been the epitome of hard work and dedication and she has proved it time and again. While the actress has won hearts with her acting prowess, Katrina has also emerged as a fitness icon for the youth. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is often seen dishing out major fitness goals and never shies away from sweating out hard in the gym to be in perfect shape. And while Katrina is known for her dedication towards fitness, she grabbed the attention this evening as she was papped in the city post her workout session.

In the video, Katrina was seen making a statement in casuals as got papped while sitting in the car. The Ek Tha Tiger actress was wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and had tied her hair in a back pony. Katrina had completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Besides, she was also seen waving at the paps as her car made its way out of the building.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is working on the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. It is reported that Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the espionage drama. Besides, Tiger 3 will also star Emraan Hashmi in the role of a lead antagonist and will mark his first collaboration with Salman and Katrina.

