Katrina Kaif making a goofy face while posing with her sisters in a throwback picture is too cute to miss

Katrina Kaif, who has been spending the lockdown with sister Isabelle Kaif, was seen having a gala time with her other sisters in this throwback picture.

Having a sibling is a blessing who certainly make our lives so much better in every sense. We always have some of the best memories with our siblings. Be it the aam aadmi or a celebrity, each one of us cherishes the memories we have with our siblings time and again. In fact, during this COVID 19 lockdown, several celebrities have taken a walk down the memory lane and have shared precious throwback pictures of themselves spending some golden moments with their siblings.

Amid this, we stumbled upon one of ’s throwback picture with her sisters. For the unversed, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has seven siblings including six sisters and a rother. In the throwback picture, Kat was seen having a gala time with two of her sisters. The diva was seen making a goofy face as he posed with her sisters for the camera. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt and had wrapped a monochrome scarf around her neck with her hair tied in a messy pony. Looks like this pic was clicked before Katrina made it big in the industry.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture:

As of now, Katrina, who was last seen in starrer 2019 Bharat, is spending the lockdown break with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The diva has also been sharing her quarantine moments with her fans on social media wherein she was seen doing the dishes, cleaning the house, doing work out and also trying her hands on cooking.

Credits :Instagram

