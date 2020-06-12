  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif making a goofy face while posing with her sisters in a throwback picture is too cute to miss

Katrina Kaif, who has been spending the lockdown with sister Isabelle Kaif, was seen having a gala time with her other sisters in this throwback picture.
4272 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif making a goofy face while posing with her sisters in a throwback picture is too cute to missKatrina Kaif making a goofy face while posing with her sisters in a throwback picture is too cute to miss
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Having a sibling is a blessing who certainly make our lives so much better in every sense. We always have some of the best memories with our siblings. Be it the aam aadmi or a celebrity, each one of us cherishes the memories we have with our siblings time and again. In fact, during this COVID 19 lockdown, several celebrities have taken a walk down the memory lane and have shared precious throwback pictures of themselves spending some golden moments with their siblings.

Amid this, we stumbled upon one of Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture with her sisters. For the unversed, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has seven siblings including six sisters and a rother. In the throwback picture, Kat was seen having a gala time with two of her sisters. The diva was seen making a goofy face as he posed with her sisters for the camera. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt and had wrapped a monochrome scarf around her neck with her hair tied in a messy pony. Looks like this pic was clicked before Katrina made it big in the industry.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

OLD PIC Katrina Kaif With Her Sisters. . . #KatrinaKaif#Bollywood

A post shared by  (@katrinakaif.online) on

As of now, Katrina, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 2019 Bharat, is spending the lockdown break with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The diva has also been sharing her quarantine moments with her fans on social media wherein she was seen doing the dishes, cleaning the house, doing work out and also trying her hands on cooking.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s expression in a throwback pic with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty makes us wonder what was the tea

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement