Katrina Kaif & Malaika Arora gush over Arjun Kapoor’s latest post inspiring us to stay positive amid lockdown

Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora joined several other celebs to comment on Arjun Kapoor’s latest post on Instagram. Arjun sent out some inspiration amid COVID 19 lockdown to stay positive with a cute video. Check it out.

COVID 19 or Coronavirus lockdown has affected the mental health of many people who have been stuck at home from the past one month. However, Bollywood actor , with a recent post, tried to inspire people to stay positive amid lockdown and that earned him love from girlfriend and close friend, on social media. Amid the lockdown, Arjun has been urging people to stay positive and to follow the rules laid down by the government.

With a recent post, Arjun wanted people to take inspiration from a young girl battling a blood disease with a smile on her face. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared a cute video of a girl named Audrey Netherey. In the same, she is seen dancing and enjoying herself despite battling a disease. Seeing the same, Arjun mentioned that if a young girl like her can do it, so can everyone else stay positive amid lockdown. And, to this, several celebs including Malaika, Katrina, , Farah Khan agreed too.

Arjun captioned the post as, “I came across this adorable video of #AudreyNethery and I was awe-struck! Audrey was 2 months old when doctors diagnosed her with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare blood disease that means Audrey doesn't make enough red blood cells. As a result, she's on steroids and sometimes has to get blood transfusions, but her positivity and view of life just struck me, and made me think that if this girl can be so positive in her life, then why can't we all at least try to be positive through this unfortunate lockdown.” Seeing the post, Malaika and Katrina dropped heart emoticons in the comments along with Yami Gautam, Tahira Kashyap and more. Malaika also called the video, “the cutest.”

Check out Arjun’s video and comments:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, stars like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, , Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more have been sharing positive messages to create a healthy atmosphere despite the COVID 19 crisis. From raising awareness to helping out the needy, Bollywood stars are doing their bit to battle out COVID 19 in their own way.

Credits :Instagram

