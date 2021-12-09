Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal: Deepika Padukone wishes newlyweds ‘lifetime of love, laughter and loyalty’

After creating a much buzz about their hush hush affair and their big fat Indian wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot today. It was a royal wedding for the couple in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort and was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends. And while Katrina and Vicky have finally shared their first pics from their wedding ceremony, they are inundated with best wishes from fans and friends, celebs had sent best wishes to the newlyweds.