Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal: Wedding venue lights up for the after party; PICS

The grand wedding has finally happened! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially Mr. and Mrs. and mind you, they did it in style and grandeur. The new couple took to Instagram to celebrate their special day and announce the happy news to the world. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment,” the couple wrote happily in their beautiful post. The whole wedding affair was a regal one, with the venue, Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan being the wedding location of dreams. On the 7th night, the lighting up of the fort had gone viral. Today, once again, the fort lit up post marriage, to celebrate the occasion one last time. Safe to say, we are all amazed by the beauty of it all.

In the pics, the gorgeous fort lit up in its full glory, looked out of the world. The grand location was a sight to behold as it lit for the wedding after-party. Yes, Vicky and Katrina sure do know how to throw a party! Their wedding pictures also gave a sneak peek of Katrina’s beautiful, sparkling engagement ring. A huge ring made of diamonds and sapphires, it sure caught the attention of all the fans on Instagram.

Take a look at the pics:

Many celebs, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor among others took to their Instagram to wish Vicky and Katrina a lifetime of happiness. It seems the ViKat marriage got the whole Bollywood troupe buzzing with excitement and positivity.

