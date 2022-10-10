'Katrina Kaif may look innocent but she's a prankster' says Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The trio has teamed up for a horror-comedy that is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Now, ahead of Phone Bhoot's trailer release, Siddhant, who made his debut with the 2019 film, Gully Boy has shared his experience of working with Katrina in the upcoming movie.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Siddhant said: “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with.” Phone Bhoot is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. The film will hit the theatres on November 4.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter on KWK7

Recently, Siddhant appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan S7 with Katrina and Ishaan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant has many interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor will next feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. It has been backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai. This marks Siddhant and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration as they were last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.

The actor will also star next in Yudhra, a romantic action-thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi’s Mom and also stars Malavika Mohanan.

