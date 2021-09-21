Katrina Kaif, in mellow yellow, enjoys 'sweater weather' in Austria amid Tiger 3 shoot; PHOTO

Updated on Sep 22, 2021 01:42 AM IST  |  50.7K
   
Katrina Kaif, in mellow yellow, enjoys 'sweater weather' in Austria amid Tiger 3 shoot; PHOTO
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are currently in Austria for the last leg of Tiger 3's international shooting schedule. Amid this, Katrina shared a gorgeous photo amid green mountains and left netizens in awe. Over the past couple of days, Katrina and Salman have been shooting several parts of Austria. From Salzburg to Altaussee, the duo has been filming for the last leg of the International shoot of their actioner. Amid this, Katrina has been sharing glimpses in photos and well, on Tuesday, she left everyone in awe with another one. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a yellow turtleneck sweater as she posed amid the green mountains. The Tiger 3 actress looked pretty sans makeup with her hair left open over her shoulders. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Sweater Weather" as she beamed with joy amid the gorgeous green mountains. Previously too, Katrina had shared a couple of photos in her pretty looks amid shooting for Tiger 3 in Austria. 

Take a look:

Recently, she had shared a lovely video while she was on a bus ride with designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. The two were twinning in green in the video and photos that were shared on social media. As soon as the posts hit social media, fans began showering love on Katrina, who has been away from India amid Tiger 3's shoot with Salman. 

Previously, Salman and Katrina were shooting in Turkey and prior to it, they were in Russia. The duo began shooting last month internationally for the actioner's third part and reportedly, will be back by the end of the month. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and reportedly also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. It is being backed by Yash Raj Films. 

Also Read|Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Stars who STUNNED in Designer of the week: Alex Perry

Advertisement

Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Katrina you are more beautiful than moon
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Cutei
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif look always very pretty
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen of beauty
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif ko mekeup ki bilkul jarurat nahi hai without mekeup more beautiful
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous katrina ❤❤
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful katrina ke samne depika prinyanka kam wali bai dikhti hai
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif without mekeup too beautiful❤❤
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : (◍•ᴗ•◍)❤
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Pretty
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif look very pretty❤❤
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Cutest woman in the world ever
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous woman in the world ever katty ❤❤
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Wow without mekeup is too beautiful
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Natural beauty katrina Kaif
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina aap bahaut cute ho ❤❤
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty queen katrina kaif
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : She is past her prime clearly .
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : She was beautiful wn she started her career. Now her face looks puffy due to.over usage of fillers.
REPLY 6 12 hours ago
Anonymous : botox gone wrong
REPLY 3 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Too many fillers making her look chinky eyed!
REPLY 3 13 hours ago
Anonymous : botox gone wrong
REPLY 4 13 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All