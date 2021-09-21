Katrina Kaif, in mellow yellow, enjoys 'sweater weather' in Austria amid Tiger 3 shoot; PHOTO

and are currently in Austria for the last leg of Tiger 3's international shooting schedule. Amid this, Katrina shared a gorgeous photo amid green mountains and left netizens in awe. Over the past couple of days, Katrina and Salman have been shooting several parts of Austria. From Salzburg to Altaussee, the duo has been filming for the last leg of the International shoot of their actioner. Amid this, Katrina has been sharing glimpses in photos and well, on Tuesday, she left everyone in awe with another one.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a yellow turtleneck sweater as she posed amid the green mountains. The Tiger 3 actress looked pretty sans makeup with her hair left open over her shoulders. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Sweater Weather" as she beamed with joy amid the gorgeous green mountains. Previously too, Katrina had shared a couple of photos in her pretty looks amid shooting for Tiger 3 in Austria.

Take a look:

Recently, she had shared a lovely video while she was on a bus ride with designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. The two were twinning in green in the video and photos that were shared on social media. As soon as the posts hit social media, fans began showering love on Katrina, who has been away from India amid Tiger 3's shoot with Salman.

Previously, Salman and Katrina were shooting in Turkey and prior to it, they were in Russia. The duo began shooting last month internationally for the actioner's third part and reportedly, will be back by the end of the month. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and reportedly also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. It is being backed by Yash Raj Films.

