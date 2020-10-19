Katrina Kaif misses choreographer Shiamak Davar and pens a heartwarming wish for him on his birthday; See Post

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a sweet birthday wish for Shiamak Davar. The gorgeous star sent him love on his special day and shared a photo of him.

Birthdays are surely a special occasion for everyone and speaking of it, penned a heartfelt birthday note for choreographer Shiamak Davar today. The well-known choreographer has worked with the actress several times in the past and Katrina picked a perfect photo of him on his special day. The actress has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 induced break and amid this, she has been extremely active on social media. Often, Katrina sends out birthday wishes to several close people on social media and today, she wishes Shiamak.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina wished that the choreographer would keep swaying and smiling as she wished him on his special day. Further, she even shared a stunning monochrome photo of the choreographer and penned a note with it to send out lovely birthday wishes to him. Katrina wrote, "Happiest Happiest birthday @shiamakofficial. Keep on dancing and smiling forever. Miss you." With it, she put up two heart emoticons and wished him on his birthday.

Katrina never misses a chance to make her close friends feel special and today, she won hearts with her wish for the ace choreographer.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's wish for Shiamak:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen with in Sooryavanshi. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from this, Katrina also has a horror-comedy starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter that is titled Phone Bhoot. The first look featured Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant goofing around during a photoshoot and it left everyone impressed. Besides this, Katrina also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film lined up.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

