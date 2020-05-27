Katrina Kaif misses her '9 AM pancakes' with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth, Aditya Roy Kapur & Parineeti

Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture on her social media account where the actress is seen having a delicious meal with Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely made everyone creative. Bollywood celebrities have been making the most use of this quarantine period. Talking about , the actress' lockdown at home looks like one that is as regular as all of us. She started off with shelling out some major inspiration about many things, be it working out at home or staying home and trying to follow the rules so that we can flatten this curve, or for that matter, even get onto some singing.

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story which was actually posted by on her Instagram story. In the picture shared, we can see Katrina along with , , , Parineeti and Aditya Roy Kapur is having a delicious meal. This picture was taken when they all had gone to the United States to perform on the Dream Team tour. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt was also a part of the gathering. Sharing this pic, Parineeti wrote, "The days of no social distancing and 9am pancakes on Katrina's orders." Re-sharing the photo, Kat wrote, "Yassss Please."

For the uninitiated, Katrina loves pancakes. Last year on February 5th, the actress even celebrated Pancakes Day and shared a mouth-watering photo of a yummy pancake on her Instagram account. Infact, amid the lockdown as well, Katrina shared a video of she and her sister Isabelle trying to make something that looks like an omelet or a pancake. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "We’re not sure what it is either .... we'll let u know when we do," she wrote. Mini Mathur asked in the comments, "Kat... is great a pancake??? Or a cheese soda? (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina's film with , Sooryavanshi was due for release; however, the COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in the film being pushed.

Check out the picture here:

