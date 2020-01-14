Katrina Kaif nails Akshay Kumar’s ‘What’s In Your Dabba’ challenge & REVEALS how she keeps herself fit

Katrina Kaif took Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar’s ‘What’s in your dabba’ challenge and shared how she stays healthy. The Sooryavanshi star further nominated Varun Dhawan and fitness trainer, Yasmin for the challenge. Check it out.

When it comes to fitness, two names that shine in Bollywood are and . While Akshay is known to be Bollywood’s Khiladi who keeps away from any fried food, alcohol and other harmful items, Katrina too is popular for her commitment to fitness. Often Katrina shares her workout videos on social media which end up becoming a rage. A day back, Akshay nominated Katrina for ‘What’s In Your Dabba’ challenge in which she had to reveal the dishes she eats to stay healthy.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared a photo of herself gorging on yummy idlis as she revealed what she eats and how she stays healthy. The gorgeous diva shared that she opts for healthy options in her meal and doesn’t follow any diet. Katrina also shared what she eats in her morning snack and mentioned that she tries to keep it simple. The diva stated that she indulges in Idlis and chutneys to go along with it. Katrina also added that sometimes she adds rasam or sambar along with Idlis.

Katrina wrote, “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast. I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier)I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where she will be reuniting with Akshay on the silver screen. The film’s first look was shared at the end of Ranveer’s Singh’s Simmba and recently, a glimpse of Akshay, aka Singham and Ranveer was shared on social media. Rohit Shetty’s cop universe now has Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi. Produced by , Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

