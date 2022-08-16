Katrina Kaif nails casual look in T-shirt and trousers as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom which was a commercial failure but that didn’t stop her. Later, she worked in several blockbuster films. She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Over her years in showbiz, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the top stars in the film industry. Kat, who recently married Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning and hot pictures. Also, the Namastey London actress is often papped by the shutterbugs when she steps out in the city. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Katrina was photographed at the Mumbai airport.

In the pictures, the 39-year-old actress opted for casuals for her airport look as she is known to keep her airport outfits quite comfortable with a hint of her personal style. Keeping up with this trajectory, tonight too, Katrina was seen rocking a simple OOTN. The Phone Bhoot actress wore a white tee-shirt with a pair of red joggers. She completed the look with white sneakers. She was also seen wearing a pair of shades and a black mouth mask, keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind.

Check out her latest photos:

Last month, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had celebrated the Bharat star's birthday in the Maldives with friends and family. Photos from Katrina and Vicky's Maldives vacay had taken over the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, we exclusively reported that Katrina will be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant.