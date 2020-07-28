Katrina Kaif nails the monochrome viral pic challenge and sends love to all the women around her; See PHOTO

Katrina Kaif further tagged Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Isabelle Kaif and other women in her viral monochrome photo challenge. She also dropped a stunning photo of herself as she aced the challenge like a pro.

As female celebs take up the viral monochrome photo challenge to show support and love to other women, most of their fans are wondering what it is all about. Well, recently, amid the pandemic, women have been asking other females who have inspired them to share a monochrome photo on social media and further tag others to take it up. It aims at women empowerment in such times. And speaking of this, too has joined the bandwagon of the viral photo challenge on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a stunning black-and-white photo in which she is seen smiling her heart out. In the photo, Katrina is seen sporting a casual crop top with denim shorts. With her hair all messy and wet, Katrina looked absolutely beautiful as she struck a pose for the photo. Sharing the monochrome photo on social media, Katrina thanked all the women in her life who have been an inspiration to her and have supported her. She further tagged stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Isabelle Kaif and others.

Katrina dropped the photo and wrote, “#challengeaccepted so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me @anushkasharma @kareenakapoorkhan @chhabra.reena17 @rohiniyer @fatimasanashaikh @kushakapila @yasminkarachiwala @isakaif.”

Here is Katrina Kaif’s viral monochrome photo:

Meanwhile, other stars who have taken up the challenge so far include, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Mira Rajput, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, and others. The latest one to take it up was Katrina Kaif. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sooryavanshi with . Apart from this, she also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film’s first look was recently released on social media and it left netizens excited. Phone Bhoot will go on floors by the end of the year.

