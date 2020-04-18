Katrina Kaif nails the nerdy look in THIS pic and we can’t get enough of her cuteness; Check it out

Katrina Kaif, who has always won hearts with her glamorous looks, has been slaying it in the nerdy look in this picture.

Among all the actresses in Bollywood, has emerged herself as one of the most talented stars in the industry. In her career of over 17 years, the Ek Tha Tiger actress has managed to carve a niche for herself with her acting prowess and beautiful looks. In fact, her style statements are also a thing in the industry. Be it the red carpet look, gym look, airport look or the no make up look, Katrina aces the art of nailing every look she is given.

And while her stunning looks never fails to make the men skip a heartbeat, we have got our hands on an elegant picture of the Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani star wherein she had ditched her glamorous look. In the picture, Katrina was seen in a nerdy look wearing specs with turquoise green coloured sweatshirt and denims and had her hair tied in a pony. She was sitting on a couch with beautiful embroidered cushions and was holding a spiral bound book which was apparently a script in her hand. The diva was indeed looking cute in her geek look.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s cute nerdy pic:

As of now, Katrina is practising self quarantine with her sister Isabelle Kaif during the coronavirus outbreak. However, the diva is making sure to make the most of this break and is often seen spending quality time with her as she tried her hands on cooking, learning to play a guitar, working out on the terrace and much more. In fact, she often shares beautiful glimpses of her quarantine break on social media leaving her fans in awe.

