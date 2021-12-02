Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan & others adore Karan Johar's cutie Yash as he turns chef

Among the cutest star kids on the block, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are bonafide stars on social media. Amid the pandemic, their cute videos shared by Papa Jo on social media used to light up the internet. And now, Karan shared a clip where his son Yash is seen making a sandwich in the kitchen while donning the Chef's hat. Seeing the adorable video, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shweta Bachchan and others had a sweet meltdown.

Katrina took to the comment on Karan's post and dropped a heart eyes emoji. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor also was in awe of Yash. Soni wrote, "Who clealy loves butta." Bhavana Panday, Neelan Kothari Soni also showered love on the little on. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Oh my goodness!!!! Cuteness & he can cook." Sanjay Kapoor had a request too. He wrote, "Can he make pan fried noodles." Shilpa Shetty was in awe of Yash's cooking skills and left a sweet comment on Karan's post.

Take a look: (Click HERE for video)

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has been away in New Delhi for the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with him, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra also have been shooting in the capital city. Recently, Karan shared the news about the release date of his directorial and revealed that it will hit the screens on February 10, 2023. The film marks Karan's return to the helm after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is a romantic family drama with Ranveer and Alia in lead.

