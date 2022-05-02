Katrina Kaif obliges shutterbugs as she is spotted at the airport; WATCH

Katrina Kaif is an actress who is known for her stunning looks and impressive acting prowess. Besides, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is also known for her style sense and doesn’t miss out on a chance to win a thumbs up from the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, Katrina made the headlines today as she was clicked at the airport and the Ek Tha Tiger actress was once again winning hearts with her fashion statement.

Katrina looked beautiful as she was seen wearing a pink coloured jogger suit and had tied her hair in a high pony. She had completed her look with a pair of stylish glasses and white sneakers. Katrina was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the recent rise in COVID 19 cases as she made her way inside the airport. Amid this, the Jab Tak Hain Jaan actress also made sure to pose for the paps before entering the airport and waved at them as she left.

Watch Katrina Kaif’s video from the airport as she posed for the shutterbugs:

Talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. Besides, she will also be seen trying her hands at the horror comedy genre with Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot which will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff. The movie is expected to hit the screens on July 15 this year.

