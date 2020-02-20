Katrina Kaif obliging fans to click selfies at Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot screening is winning hearts; WATCH

Katrina Kaif was snapped at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship with sister Isabelle Kaif. However, the Sooryavanshi star obliged fans at the screening to click selfies and it is taking over the internet. Check it out.

Last evening, and her sister Isabelle Kaif joined Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar at the screening of their film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Amidst rumours about Vicky and Katrina’s relationship doing rounds, the presence of Kaif at Kaushal’s film’s screening adds fuel to the same. When Katrina and Isabelle reached the theatre, they were surrounded by paps for photos. The Kaif sisters posed for photos and while they were doing so, fans too surrounded the two.

Seeing the fans, Katrina didn’t deny them selfies at all. Rather, the Sooryavanshi star obliged the fans present at the venue and clicked selfies with them. While clicking selfies, fans were elated to meet their favourite star, Katrina too handled all of them humbly. Seeing the same, netizens hailed Katrina and many commented on the video and called the Sooryavanshi star a humble actor. For Vicky’s film’s screening, Katrina kept it casual in a white dress with denim shrug and sneakers.

Often at airports too, Katrina gets surrounded by several fans who want to click selfies with the star. However, the Sooryavanshi star never denies any of them. A while back, when a fan tried to break Katrina’s security to click selfies at the airport, the actress handled it perfectly and the video went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen on co-starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will star Katrina as Akshay’s wife in the film. Often while shooting for the film, Katrina and Akshay shared behind-the-scenes photos which added to the curiosity of the film. Produced by , Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

