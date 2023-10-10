Katrina Kaif on playing Zoya in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3: 'I have pushed my body to breaking point...'

Katrina Kaif is easily one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Her role as Zoya Humaimi in the Tiger franchise has been particularly loved by the audiences. The actress has reprised the role in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan. She spoke about the character and the film in detail.

Katrina Kaif talks about Tiger 3

In a statement, Katrina Kaif spoke about reprising the role of Zoya in the upcoming film Tiger 3. She said, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time." Kaif further talked about how this film pushed her to a limit physically. “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet", she added.

Character poster of Katrina Kaif as Zoya is out

Today, the makers of Tiger 3 unveiled the character poster of Zoya featuring Kaif. In it, the actress is in an action avatar and can be seen firing with a gun while hanging onto a rope. Kat looks fierce and badass in the poster and it has been well received. She shared the poster and wrote: "Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar took to to the comment section to praise the actress.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe and will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Tiger 3 is slated to release during the Diwali holiday this year. So far, the makers have released posters and a video titled 'Tiger ka message' that has helped generate a lot of hype around the film.

