Katrina Kaif oozes style as she poses with Sharon Stone, Michelle Rodriguez at 2023 Red Sea Film Festival-PIC

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress is often invited to prestigious film festivals across the globe and recently she was at the 2023 Red Sea Film Festival. Kaif was spotted with two of the biggest Hollywood actresses of their generations, Sharon Stone and Michelle Rodriguez.

Katrina Kaif poses with Sharon Stone and Michelle Rodriguez

Katrina Kaif recently attended the 2023 Red Sea Film Festival. At the cinema gala of this prestigious festival, the Tiger 3 actress was snapped sitting at a table with Hollywood stars Sharon Stone and Michelle Rodriguez. Katrina was oozing style as she donned a white shirt accompanied by a black tie. All three can be seen filled with smiles as they look at the camera.

Check out the picture!

Katrina Kaif talks about Merry Christmas

At the Red Sea Film Festival which took place in Jeddah, Katrina opened up about her upcoming film Merry Christmas. She called it her "most difficult film" and lauded her co-star Vijay Sethupathi as "phenomenal." The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak. It has been shot both in Hindi and Tamil and is slated to release on January 12, 2024.

Katrina was recently seen alongside Salman Khan in the action thriller film Tiger 3 in which she reprised the role of Zoya. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe and its events take place after Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. The series was started in 2012 with Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger. It's success followed a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif calls Merry Christmas her career's 'most difficult' film; dubs Vijay Sethupathi 'phenomenal'