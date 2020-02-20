Katrina Kaif opens up on her experience of working in Sooryavanshi; Says 'It was amazing'

Katrina Kaif has recently opened up about her experience of working in the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Read further for more details.

The stunning and gorgeous definitely does not need any introduction. The Sooryavanshi actress has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for almost a decade and continues to do so even now. Katrina is known not only for her stellar performances in her movies but also for her utter beauty and impeccable style statements. Be it a western outfit or be it a traditional attire, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress always steals the limelight and sets major fashion goals.

In a recent interview with E Times, Katrina Kaif opened up about her experience of working in the movie Sooryavanshi. Talking about the same, the actress said that it was amazing and that she is super excited about the film which is releasing on March 7. She further said that the combination of working with Rohit Shetty and was amazing. Katrina revealed that all of them had a good time on the set and that there was so much of warmth there.

(ALSO READ: Did Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi prepone release date due to Ranveer Singh’s ‘83? Find out)

If media reports are to be believed, Sooryavanshi’s trailer is going to be released on March 2, 2020. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, it also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhatena, Nikitin Dheer and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is c-produced by . For the unversed, Katrina Kaif will be playing ’s on-screen wife in the much-awaited action drama.

Are you excited to watch Sooryavanshi in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Times of India

Read More