Katrina Kaif opens up on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal post-lockdown; recalls growing up with 6 sisters

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married almost two years ago, and in this period, they have become one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Vicky often expresses his love for his wife, Katrina, and regularly shares anecdotes about their life together. Recently, the actress who is currently reveling in the success of her recent film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan opened up about her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. She also discussed her experience of being raised in a large family with six sisters during an event.

Katrina Kaif on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal

During the Red Sea Film Festival, Katrina Kaif discussed her marriage to Vicky Kaushal and mentioned how they had to wait to plan their big day due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress admitted to feeling anxious about gathering all her family members because of the pandemic guidelines, but in the end, they all came together and enjoyed the celebration.

She said, “We were trying to plan our wedding just as the world was opening up. Like many, many people, we had to wait for the lockdowns to be lifted so that we could have a wedding with all our families there and all that I was keeping my fingers crossed for was that my entire family had to be there from all the corners of the world which we managed. So that was wonderful.”

She also discussed her experience of being raised in a large family with six sisters during the event. She mentioned that it was quite noisy with six girls, and there was a lot of fighting over mirror space, combs, and hairbrushes. However, they were all skilled at braiding each other's hair. She added, “My sisters became my support system. We are an insular unit that we don’t need anyone else. People are welcome but when we all are together, it feels complete.”

About Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan returned as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in Tiger 3, the latest offering from the spy world of Yash Raj Films. Maneesh Sharma directed the movie, starring Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya Humaimi, Tiger's wife and a former ISI agent. Shridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay with Anckur Chaudhry managing the dialogues, and the story was conceived by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi is now part of the diverse cast of Tiger 3, playing the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan returned as Kabir from War. Tiger 3 hit theaters on November 12 during Diwali and received both critical and commercial success.

